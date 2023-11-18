Man shot during armed robbery in Gage Park

A man was shot during an armed robbery attempt early Saturday in Gage Park.

About 12:30 a.m., the 39-year-old man was approached by a gunman who demanded his phone in the 2500 block of West 56th Street, Chicago police said.

A fight began and the man was shot in the leg, police said.

He was found inside a parked car and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

