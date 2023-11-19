3 teens among 10 people shot in overnight violence

One teen was killed and two others were injured in shootings across Chicago Saturday night and early Sunday.

Leontaye Taylor, 16, was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m. Saturday inside an Austin home in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue. He was involved in a physical altercation with a man, Chicago police said.

No one is in custody and authorities are seeking a 33-year-old man in connection with the shooting, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking outside in Little Village Sunday morning. He was shot in the elbow around 1:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of West 25th Street by an unknown person who fled in a silver car, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody, according to police.

At about the same time, a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital around 1 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. He would not share details about the shooting with officers, including where it happened, police said.

His condition was not listed and no one is in custody, police said.

Seven other people were injured in overnight shootings:



A 25-year-old man was in fair condition after he was shot in the armpit while driving his car around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Wallace Street in Bridgeport. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A man, 21, was shot in the arm around 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue in South Lawndale. He was in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.

A man, 27, was shot in the abdomen while driving around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday in the 1900 block of West Congress Parkway, police said. The victim, a concealed carry license holder, fired shots back with his handgun. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Two men were shot around 1 a.m. in a home in the 5700 block of South Ada Street in Englewood, police said. One man, 40, was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the torso. The other, 44, was treated at the scene for a graze wound on his elbow, police said.

A man, 46, was shot in the arm around 1 a.m. in the Washington Heights neighborhood, police said. He was shot while exiting a car in the 9800 block of South Halsted Street. He was listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the ankle and foot around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Eddy Street in Lake View near Wrigley Field, police said. He was in good condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No one is in custody for any of the violence, police said.

