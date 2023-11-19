Teen critically wounded in South Lawndale shooting
A teen was wounded in a shooting in South Lawndale on Sunday night.
A 15-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 24th Street about 7 p.m. when he was shot in the flank, according to police. The boy brought himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
