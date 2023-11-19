The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Teen critically wounded in South Lawndale shooting

A 15-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 24th Street about 7 p.m. when he was shot in the flank, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Sun-Times file

A teen was wounded in a shooting in South Lawndale on Sunday night.

A 15-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 24th Street about 7 p.m. when he was shot in the flank, according to police. The boy brought himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

