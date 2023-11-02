The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

The 27-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West 120th Street around 4:35 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot on Far South Side
Crime scene tape. File photo

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West 120th Street around 4:35 p.m., Chicago police said. His name was not released immediately.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Top cop’s public commitment to transparency could lead to long sought Chicago Police reforms, independent monitor suggests
Victims of deadly DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash remembered as ‘bright young man’ and ‘ray of sunshine’
2 who died in fiery South DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash identified
Evanston man charged with murder in Magnificent Mile beating
Glenview-area man accused of grooming minor from Boston
Burglars use pickup truck to smash into West Side clothing store; 2 held
The Latest
People vote on the first day of early voting for the Illinois primary elections at the Loop Super Site May 31, 2022.
Other Views
Voters, whether Democrat or Republican, want secure elections. Congress must come up with the cash.
Polling shows a majority of Americans support significant investments to secure our elections, the executive director of the Center for Tech and Civic Life writes.
By Tiana Epps-Johnson
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: At holidays, guest brings out the worst in my husband
Woman enjoys hosting family gatherings but gets annoyed as her husband and her daughter’s father-in-law get drunk and talk politics.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron DeWald pets therapy dog Junebug in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Therapy for a high-stakes trial: Meet the dogs who call the Burke trial courtroom home
Birdie and Junebug are Bernese Mountain Dogs who have been fixtures at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for years. It’s not unheard of to see them trailing Judge Virginia Kendall through the hallways or up onto her courtroom bench.
By Jon Seidel
 
In “Rustin,” Colman Domingo stars as key civil rights figure Bayard Rustin.
Movies and TV
‘Rustin’ a routine biopic blessed with electrifying star, Colman Domingo, in title role
Valuable historical film details how a charismatic gay man made Dr. King’s March on Washington a success.
By Richard Roeper
 
Senate President Don Harmon speaks during a press conference at the Water Tower Place in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Friday morning, May 13, 2022, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a bill that targets organized retail theft. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Editorials
Cook County residents shouldn’t pay for nursing home tax breaks
Let Gov. J.B Pritzker’s veto of a provision for millions in tax breaks stand. It doesn’t help that a key backer of legislation for nursing home tax breaks got $2 million in campaign cash from the industry.
By CST Editorial Board
 