Man fatally shot on Far South Side

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
The 27-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West 120th Street around 4:35 p.m., Chicago police said. His name was not released immediately.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
Top cop’s public commitment to transparency could lead to long sought Chicago Police reforms, independent monitor suggests
Victims of deadly DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash remembered as ‘bright young man’ and ‘ray of sunshine’
The Latest
Polling shows a majority of Americans support significant investments to secure our elections, the executive director of the Center for Tech and Civic Life writes.
Woman enjoys hosting family gatherings but gets annoyed as her husband and her daughter’s father-in-law get drunk and talk politics.
Birdie and Junebug are Bernese Mountain Dogs who have been fixtures at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for years. It’s not unheard of to see them trailing Judge Virginia Kendall through the hallways or up onto her courtroom bench.
Valuable historical film details how a charismatic gay man made Dr. King’s March on Washington a success.
Let Gov. J.B Pritzker’s veto of a provision for millions in tax breaks stand. It doesn’t help that a key backer of legislation for nursing home tax breaks got $2 million in campaign cash from the industry.