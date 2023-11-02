Woman shot, another injured during hit and run crash in South Chicago alley

A woman was shot and another hit by a car Wednesday night in a South Chicago neighborhood alley.

One woman, 24, was in her car about 9:10 p.m. in an alley in the 7900 block of South Paxton Avenue when a gunman fired shots and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old was shot in the shoulder and taken in fair condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Another woman, 23, was also in the alley at the time of the shooting and was struck by a red car that sped away after hitting her, police said. It wasn’t clear who was driving the car.

The younger woman was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

