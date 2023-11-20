Girl, 16, grazed in Irving Park neighborhood drive-by

A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while sitting in the back of a car early Monday in the Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
She was hit in the arm just after midnight in the 3600 block of North Sawyer Avenue, police said. She was taken in good condition to Swedish Hospital.
A man behind the wheel of the car she was in said the shooter was in a white SUV, according to police. No one was in custody.
