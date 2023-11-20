The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago man faces more than a dozen felonies, accused of Lincoln Park mail theft, burglaries

Gustavo Belleza, 36, was arrested Monday for possessing two stolen identifications, ten bank cards not belonging to him and several burglary tools, according to police. He was first arrested Nov. 7 after Chicago police and postal inspection officials accused him of more than 15 burglaries and mail thefts in Lincoln Park over the last month.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Chicago man faces more than a dozen felonies, accused of Lincoln Park mail theft, burglaries
Since May, postal inspectors have made 109 arrests for robberies and 530 arrests for mail theft across the U.S., including in Chicago, according to the the United States Postal inspection Service.&nbsp;

Since May, postal inspectors have made 109 arrests for robberies and 530 arrests for mail theft across the U.S., including in Chicago, according to the the United States Postal inspection Service.

David Zalubowski/AP-file

A Chicago man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after he was arrested Monday for the second time in two weeks for burglaries and mail theft, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Gustavo Belleza, 36, was first arrested Nov. 7 after Chicago police and postal inspection officials accused him of more than 15 burglaries and mail thefts in Lincoln Park over the last month, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said they discovered him breaking into mailboxes, and upon his arrest, found he was in possession of fake identifications and real ones not belonging to him, along with stolen mail and about 65 bank cards with victims’ names.

He was arrested again Monday for possessing two more stolen identifications, ten more bank cards not belonging to him and several burglary tools, according to police.

Since May, postal inspectors have made 109 arrests for robberies and 530 arrests for mail theft as part of an enforcement surge across the U.S., including in Chicago, according to the the United States Postal inspection Service.

The measures were part of Project Safe Delivery — implemented by the postal service last May as an effort to reduce postal crimes and protect its employees — which entailed installing more blue collection boxes, replacing old locks and increasing the reward for information leading to arrests, among other things, according to the agency.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends people take in their mail as soon as it’s delivered and drop off their mail at blue collection boxes or hand it directly to mail carriers as ways to prevent theft and fraud.

“If you attack postal employees, steal the mail, or commit other postal crimes, Postal Inspectors will bring you to justice,” said Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale in a statement. “We ask that the public assist us with our mission.”

Next Up In Crime
Deaths of Glendale Heights police officer, wife investigated as murder-suicide
Grandfather, 72, slain leaving nephew’s birthday party in Logan Square: ‘Someone crazy shot him.’
Fund set up for family of man fatally attacked outside House of Blues: ‘He was a very fine son’
Two boys, 14, fatally shot after attempted car theft reported on South Side, police say
Girl, 16, grazed in Irving Park neighborhood drive-by
Man dies in Calumet Heights garage fire
The Latest
Glendale Heights police Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife were found dead Sunday in the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen.
Crime
Deaths of Glendale Heights police officer, wife investigated as murder-suicide
Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife, Jackie, were found shot to death Sunday in their Homer Glen home after someone called 911 to report hearing arguing and gunshots.
By Mariah Rush
 
Michael Soroka pitches in relief against the White Sox July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP)
White Sox
Will Michael Soroka’s “pick-me-up” trade be good pickup for White Sox? Time will tell
Former All-Star eager to continue on comeback path with new organization
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_116300356.jpg
Bears
Blindside hit on Lucas Patrick draws Matt Eberflus’ ire
Patrick was initially injured while chasing down Lions safety Tracy Walker, who had recovered an apparent fumble on a play in which Cole Kmet already had been ruled down. The Bears will turn the play in to the league office for review.
By Mark Potash
 
Damage from a house fire involving a recalled dehumidifier includes a burned appliance and damage to items and walls. Millions of the appliances have been recalled nationwide.
The Watchdogs
Execs face prison time over recalled dehumidifiers linked to house fires
A jury in California convicted two executives from Gree USA Inc. for not telling the government what it knew about the defects. The appliances were widely sold under well-known brand names.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Jaylon Johnson rues missed opportunities vs. Lions
The Bears’ star cornerback had two chances for interceptions — both of which were potential pick-6s — but just missed both of them. “I had two opportunities to put 14 points on the board,” he said. “Gotta finish those better.”
By Mark Potash
 