Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
The 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 2300 block of West 21st Street at about 2:50 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police.
The 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 2300 block of West 21st Street at about 2:50 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
No one was in custody.
