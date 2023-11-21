2 children found stabbed in Lisle home; 1 in custody
Their father called police and said a woman was inside his home in the 1900 block of Matson Lane with a knife and his children were covered in blood.
Two children were hospitalized after they were stabbed in their home last week in suburban Lisle.
Their father called police around 5:45 p.m. Friday and said a woman, who police say was known to the father, was inside his home in the 1900 block of Matson Lane with a knife and his children were covered in blood, the Lisle Police Department said in a statement.
The children, 1 and 4 years old, suffered stab wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.
Officers arrested the woman, who was taken in for questioning.
“This is an active investigation, but there is no threat to the community at this time,” said Lisle Chief of Police Kevin Licko.
No other details were immediately available.
