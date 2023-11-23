5 teens wounded outside United Center in drive-by shooting

Five teenage boys were hurt in a drive-by shooting near the United Center early Thursday, police said.

The 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and two 18-year-olds were in the 2000 block of West Monroe Street around 12:15 a.m. when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The victims suffered gunshot wounds to the legs or arms and were taken to nearby hospitals where each was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

