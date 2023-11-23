The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

5 teens wounded outside United Center in drive-by shooting

The victims’ ages range from 15-18, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Five teenage boys were hurt in a drive-by shooting near the United Center early Thursday, police said.

The 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and two 18-year-olds were in the 2000 block of West Monroe Street around 12:15 a.m. when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The victims suffered gunshot wounds to the legs or arms and were taken to nearby hospitals where each was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Man shot, killed in South Chicago
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Police searching for attacker in West Town sex assault
92-year-old released after allegedly shooting woman in Englewood, police say
Man, 64, slain in Lower West Side neighborhood
The Latest
Giant balloons make their return to the city’s 89th annual Thanksgiving Day parade.
Chicago
Thousands flock toward Loop for 89th annual Thanksgiving Parade
The award-winning parade returns to Chicago Thursday, starting on State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive until Randolph Street.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Marian Catholic’s Zack Sharkey (22) sees an opening and drives toward the basket against Homewood-Flossmoor.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Scores, highlights and more from all of Wednesday’s action.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott (9) passes the ball against Batavia.
High School Football
Previewing the Illinois high school football state championship games
A look at all six games involving local teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Steve Quiram&nbsp;talks about his carvings in February at the Henry Decoy Show, a smaller but personal favorite show. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
A return to something near normal for show season around Chicago outdoors
Show season around Chicago outdoors looks to be returning to something like normal.
By Dale Bowman
 
A shopper passes by a sign that reads, “Entire store 30% off,” at the Water Tower Place in Streeterville on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Business
Black Friday is almost here. What to know about the holiday sales event’s history and evolution
The term “Black Friday” is several generations old, but it wasn’t always associated with the holiday retail frenzy that we know today.
By Associated Press
 