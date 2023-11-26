Bedford Park police officer shot at gas station

A Bedford Park police officer is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times early Sunday, according to the Bedford Park Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, police said. Officers were there responding to reports of a nearby car crash.

A car, reported stolen in Chicago, was found heavily damaged in the 6700 block of South Archer Road, police said. Surveillance footage showed two people flee the wrecked car, police said. Moments later, officers saw them emerge from a grassy area and enter another car at the gas station.

Officers approached the two people in the car and one of them would not comply with the officers, police said. After a struggle, the person fired several shots at one of the officers, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police arrested one person and recovered two firearms.

