The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Bedford Park police officer shot at gas station

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, police said. Officers were there responding to reports of a nearby car crash.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Bedford Park police officer shot at gas station
A Speedway gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road.

A Bedford Park police officer was shot at a Speedway gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road on Sunday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A Bedford Park police officer is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times early Sunday, according to the Bedford Park Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, police said. Officers were there responding to reports of a nearby car crash.

A car, reported stolen in Chicago, was found heavily damaged in the 6700 block of South Archer Road, police said. Surveillance footage showed two people flee the wrecked car, police said. Moments later, officers saw them emerge from a grassy area and enter another car at the gas station.

Officers approached the two people in the car and one of them would not comply with the officers, police said. After a struggle, the person fired several shots at one of the officers, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police arrested one person and recovered two firearms.

Next Up In Crime
5 people injured after cargo truck collides with car on South Side
Boy, 16, shot in Little Village
Employee shot in attempted robbery at NW Side liquor store
Car veers into Lake Michigan near Streeterville: police
Man critically wounded during attempted robbery in East Garfield Park
Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison: source
The Latest
A Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli hostages drives by at the Gaza Strip crossing into Egypt in Rafah on Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Israel-Hamas War
Gaza truce back on track after delay in hostage-for-prisoner swap
The exchange was delayed after Hamas accused Israel of violating the deal. Meanwhile, Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv late Saturday to demand the release of those still held by Hamas and other militant groups, which seized some 240 people during the Oct. 7 rampage that ignited the war.
By Associated Press
 
Dogs and their owners romp in the snow in Bucktown on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
Weather
Early morning snow arrives in Chicago area, up to 3 inches expected in NW Illinois
Another inch is possible across northwestern Illinois.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
5 people injured after cargo truck collides with car on South Side
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 71st Street in Greater Grand Crossing, police said. Illinois State Police arrested an occupant of the cargo truck.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Blackhawks rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski clears the puck.
Breaking down Blackhawks’ feedback for rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski
The Hawks believe Korchinski is better off learning lessons in the NHL than anywhere else. They’ve been impressed by his ability to immediately implement suggestions into his game.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Bears search for a closer: ‘The stars got to be stars’
The Bears’ defense showed signs of becoming a force, with three takeaways against the Lions last week before collapsing in the fourth quarter. Now they need to develop the mental toughness it takes to finish. “Finishing is ... 90% mental, 10% talent,” safety Jaquan Brisker said.
By Mark Potash
 