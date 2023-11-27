The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man dies following Lower West Side neighborhood shooting

Antonio Alvarado was on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone shot him, police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 19-year-old man shot Sunday afternoon has died, officials said.

Antonio Alvarado was on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Oakley Avenue about 2:10 p.m. when someone shot him in the left side, critically injuring him, police said.

Alvarado, of the 2200 block of South Paulina Street, was pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

