Man dies following Lower West Side neighborhood shooting

A 19-year-old man shot Sunday afternoon has died, officials said.

Antonio Alvarado was on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Oakley Avenue about 2:10 p.m. when someone shot him in the left side, critically injuring him, police said.

Alvarado, of the 2200 block of South Paulina Street, was pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday and Area 4 detectives are investigating.