Police shoot, kill pit bull who bit woman at Grand Crossing apartment complex
Police on Monday were called to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of South King Drive where they found a pit bull with a gunshot wound biting a woman.
A wounded pit bull who bit a woman in a Grand Crossing apartment complex Monday afternoon was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer.
Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert at about 3:20 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.
Responding officers found that a pit bull with a gunshot wound had entered an apartment and began biting a 30-year-old woman, police said.
One officer fired his weapon, killing the pit bull, police said.
The woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, officials said.
It was unclear who first shot the dog. Officers said the pit bull was already wounded when they arrived.
