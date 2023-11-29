The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot, killed in Chatham

A 22-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he was struck by gunfire about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
CPD_05.JPG

A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in a parking lot in the South Side’s Chatham neighborhood.

About 5:10 p.m., the man, 22, was in a parking lot in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

