Thursday, November 30, 2023
Man killed, 3 women wounded during domestic shooting in East Garfield Park: CPD

Just after 8:30 p.m., a group of people were arguing in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street when someone opened fire, hitting three women and a man, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD_01__2_.JPG

Police Thursday continue to investigate a shooting that started as a domestic quarrel and ended with one man dead and three women hospitalized in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a group of people were arguing in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street when someone opened fire, striking three women and a man, Chicago police said.

A still-unidentified 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died, police said.

Three women: a 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 21-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder, and a 24-year-old woman who was grazed in the head were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

