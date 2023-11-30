The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Chicago man charged with robbing U.S. mail carriers at gunpoint in Forest Park

Devan Flax allegedly robbed a mail carrier Sunday in the 900 block of Beloit Avenue and another on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Beloit Avenue.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A U.S. Postal Service van

Devan Flax, of Chicago, is accused of robbing two U.S. mail carriers in Forest Park.

Adobe Stock Photo

A Chicago man is facing charges in two armed robberies of mail carriers in suburban Forest Park.

Devan Flax, 20, was arrested Tuesday. Flax allegedly robbed a mail carrier Sunday in the 900 block of Beloit Avenue and another on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Beloit Avenue, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

Forest Park Police found Flax in possession of stolen U.S. mail, officials said. Officers also recovered stolen postal keys and a gun that he attempted to get rid of immediately prior to his arrest.

He is facing two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated robbery, and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

“This operation is a successful example of the role the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and our law enforcement partners play in seeking and attaining justice on behalf of Postal Service employees and customers,” said Ruth M. Mendonça, inspector in charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

