Sunday, November 5, 2023
Violent night in Chicago leaves 12 people shot, including 3 dead, all within 2 hours

The three fatal shootings all happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. Two men were killed in Washington Park, and another man was killed in Grand Crossing.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

At least a dozen people were shot — including three who were killed — in violence across the South Side from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shootings happened between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Police said no one was in custody.

The three fatal shootings all happened around 1 a.m. Two men were killed in Washington Park, and another man was killed in Grand Crossing.

In Washington Park, a 29-year-old man was found dead in an alleyway in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. He was shot multiple times.

Fifteen minutes later and a half mile away, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot standing in an alley in the 300 block of East 59th Street, police said. Someone in a black car shot the man in the back around 1:15 a.m., police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the third fatal shooting, a man was killed and another wounded in Grand Crossing. The men were shot while standing on a sidewalk around 1:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

One man was fatally shot in the head, and the other man, 50, was in good condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

At least eight other people were wounded in other shootings:

  • At 11 p.m., a man, 22, was in serious condition after he was shot in the head while driving in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.
  • Two men were shot in a second floor Roseland apartment at 11:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of South King Drive. A man, 29, was in critical condition after he was shot in the head. The second man suffered gunshots to his leg and was in serious condition. Both went to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
  • A 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were shot on the street at 11:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Christiana Avenue in the Gage Park. All were in good condition.
  • A man, 27, was shot while driving a car in the 1200 block of West 48th Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday in New City. He was in good condition with a gunshot wound to his back.
  • A woman, 31, was shot driving a car in the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue at 1:20 a.m. in Little Village. She was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound on her leg.
