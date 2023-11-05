Violent night in Chicago leaves 12 people shot, including 3 dead, all within 2 hours

At least a dozen people were shot — including three who were killed — in violence across the South Side from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shootings happened between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Police said no one was in custody.

The three fatal shootings all happened around 1 a.m. Two men were killed in Washington Park, and another man was killed in Grand Crossing.

In Washington Park, a 29-year-old man was found dead in an alleyway in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. He was shot multiple times.

Fifteen minutes later and a half mile away, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot standing in an alley in the 300 block of East 59th Street, police said. Someone in a black car shot the man in the back around 1:15 a.m., police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In the third fatal shooting, a man was killed and another wounded in Grand Crossing. The men were shot while standing on a sidewalk around 1:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

One man was fatally shot in the head, and the other man, 50, was in good condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

At least eight other people were wounded in other shootings:

