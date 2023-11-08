Boy, 15, critically wounded in Auburn Gresham drive-by

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:40 p.m., the boy was near a sidewalk in the 8600 block of South Racine Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot multiple times to his body and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.