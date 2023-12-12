14-year-old boy, man shot dead in Chicago Lawn

A teenage boy and a man were killed Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Lawn.

The 14-year-old boy and man, 65, were in the 3500 block of West 61st Place just before 4:30 p.m. when someone in a gray car pulled up and an occupant opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, according to police.

No one was in custody.

