1 killed, 2 hurt in Calumet Heights crash

A person died and two others were injured in a car accident Tuesday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The driver of a Hyundai collided with the driver of a Mercedes about 7:45 p.m. at East 88th Street and South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

A female in the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. A male in the Hyundai was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition wasn’t known. Their ages weren’t known, police said.

A 27-year-old man in the Mercedes was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no other information was available.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

