Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Woman shot and killed in Austin domestic dispute

The woman was shot in the chest while outside in the 500 block of North Long Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman is dead after being shot in a domestic attack in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning on the West Side, police said.

The woman, 34, was outside in the 500 block of North Long Avenue when someone fired shots around 6:20 a.m.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

