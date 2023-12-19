The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman critically hurt in Greater Grand Crossing stabbing

The woman, 18, was in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue when a man stabbed her in the leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman critically hurt in Greater Grand Crossing stabbing
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times

Sun-Times file

Police are looking for a man who stabbed an 18-year-old woman, critically injuring her Monday night in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The woman, 18, was in a red car with a man in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue when he stabbed her in the leg, police said.

She managed to escape the car and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center while the man drove away, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Austin
Teen shot, killed on Near West Side
Family of man shot, killed by Elk Grove police denounce release of edited footage
2 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting
Faceworld gang faction latest to be targeted in FBI racketeering case in Chicago
Off-duty cop fires shots during attempted Ashburn carjacking
The Latest
Firefighters battle a blaze at 1901 W 47th St. on Dec 19, 2023.
Chicago
Woman and boy, 14, burned in New City blaze: CFD
The woman, 47, was listed in critical condition while the boy’s burn injuries were not as serious, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friends won’t get hearing aids, so we have to yell
It’s embarrassing to speak so loudly at a restaurant.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
John Boyd Jr, president of the National Black Farmers Association, stands with film co-director, Josh Tickell, in front of a “Common Ground” poster at the film’s Washington, D.C. premiere on Nov. 13.
Columnists
‘Common Ground’ shows power of film to drive change, for environment’s sake
The documentary offers hope at a time when environmental degradation, the climate crisis, the extinction crisis and threats to our natural resources are making us cynical.
By Ben Jealous
 
Slow-cooker enchilada chicken is a meal that will delight the whole family.
Recipes
Menu planner: For a casual meal, try slow-cooker enchilada chicken
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 