Woman critically hurt in Greater Grand Crossing stabbing

Police are looking for a man who stabbed an 18-year-old woman, critically injuring her Monday night in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The woman, 18, was in a red car with a man in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue when he stabbed her in the leg, police said.

She managed to escape the car and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center while the man drove away, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

