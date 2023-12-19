The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Suspect in strangulation of Amarise Parker, 15, charged: CPD

Joshua Williams, 24, was expected to appear for a detention hearing later Tuesday, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
A 24-year-old man is accused of strangling a missing 15-year-old girl at his South Shore home one week ago, Chicago police said.

Joshua Williams has been charged with murder in the death of Amarise A. Parker, police said. Williams, who lives in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue where the attack happened, was also wanted on an out of state warrant, police said.

Williams is expected to appear before a judge for a detention hearing later Tuesday.

Parker was found dead on Dec. 12 at the Phillips Avenue address and an autopsy Dec. 13 determined she died of asphyxiation from strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Parker, who lived in the 10900 block of South Wood Street, had been missing on and off, according to her mother Yahanna Clark.

Last week, her Clark told reporters during her daughter “was a lovely soul. Everybody loved her.”

Clark said Parker had been dating someone living in the building where her body was found.

“She had reached out to me and was trying to come home,” Clark said.

