Teen girl missing since August found strangled in South Shore home
Amarise Parker, who was was reported missing from the 10900 block of South Wood Street by Chicago police, was last seen on August 30 when she left her home after coming home from school, according to a Chicago police missing persons alert.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the death of a missing 15-year-old girl who was found strangled in a South Shore home Tuesday night.
Officers found Amarise Parker unresponsive just before 7:30 p.m. in a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said. She was dead at the scene.
Parker, who was was reported missing from the 10900 block of South Wood Street by Chicago police, was last seen on August 30 when she left her home after coming home from school, according to a missing persons alert.
An autopsy Wednesday determined Parker died of asphyxiation by strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.
No arrests were reported.
FBG Duck’s ex-girlfriend says defendant sent her three laughing emojis after allegedly summoning rapper’s killers
Will in SW Side recluse’s probate case allowed as evidence; heirs must wait decision on $11 million fortune
The Latest
Uneven season of Netflix’s celebrated series about the British royal family does better with sophisticated storylines about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the final days of Prince Margaret.
Expanding sidewalks, adding curb bump-outs, making more bollard-protected bike lanes and raising crosswalks will do more than any new tech will, a letter writer says.
Harvard prof seeks people for trial of medication aimed at stopping Alzheimer’s before symptoms begin.
Gender swap adds intrigue to Northlight Theatre’s showcase for a deadpan sleuth’s Holmesian powers of observation.
Still hurting from the pandemic, the nonprofit said it is trying to sell its apartment buildings to operators who will maintain the sites as affordable properties.