Teen girl missing since August found strangled in South Shore home

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the death of a missing 15-year-old girl who was found strangled in a South Shore home Tuesday night.

Officers found Amarise Parker unresponsive just before 7:30 p.m. in a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said. She was dead at the scene.

Parker, who was was reported missing from the 10900 block of South Wood Street by Chicago police, was last seen on August 30 when she left her home after coming home from school, according to a missing persons alert.

An autopsy Wednesday determined Parker died of asphyxiation by strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests were reported.

