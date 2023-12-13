The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Teen girl missing since August found strangled in South Shore home

Amarise Parker, who was was reported missing from the 10900 block of South Wood Street by Chicago police, was last seen on August 30 when she left her home after coming home from school, according to a Chicago police missing persons alert.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Teen girl missing since August found strangled in South Shore home
Amarise Parker

Amarise Parker

Chicago police

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the death of a missing 15-year-old girl who was found strangled in a South Shore home Tuesday night.

Officers found Amarise Parker unresponsive just before 7:30 p.m. in a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said. She was dead at the scene.

Parker, who was was reported missing from the 10900 block of South Wood Street by Chicago police, was last seen on August 30 when she left her home after coming home from school, according to a missing persons alert.

An autopsy Wednesday determined Parker died of asphyxiation by strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Driver shot dead in West Lawn identified
Chicago man charged in death of pregnant woman whose body was found dumped in Lake County
FBG Duck’s ex-girlfriend says defendant sent her three laughing emojis after allegedly summoning rapper’s killers
Will in SW Side recluse’s probate case allowed as evidence; heirs must wait decision on $11 million fortune
Man identified in East Garfield Park fatal shooting
Body found in Vernon Hills pond is identified as missing teen’s
The Latest
Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce as her husband Prince Philip, in Season 6 of “The Crown.”
Movies and TV
Weird depictions of Diana tarnish final episodes of ‘The Crown’
Uneven season of Netflix’s celebrated series about the British royal family does better with sophisticated storylines about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the final days of Prince Margaret.
By Richard Roeper
 
People watch as a car drifts in circles during a takeover at West 119th and South Halsted streets.
Letters to the Editor
Making streets more pedestrian-friendly would curb drag racing, street takeovers
Expanding sidewalks, adding curb bump-outs, making more bollard-protected bike lanes and raising crosswalks will do more than any new tech will, a letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Advice
Dear Abby: Volunteers can test drug meant to prevent dementia
Harvard prof seeks people for trial of medication aimed at stopping Alzheimer’s before symptoms begin.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Inspector Hubbard (Nick Sandys, left) is getting to the truth in the case of Margot (Lucy Carapetyan) and her husband, Tony (Ryan Hallahan), in “Dial M for Murder.”
Theater
‘Dial M for Murder’ a satisfying mystery of tangled motives and generous dialogue
Gender swap adds intrigue to Northlight Theatre’s showcase for a deadpan sleuth’s Holmesian powers of observation.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Olivia Moorer, former Heartland Alliance employee, outside her home in Lincoln Park, Wednesday. Moorer was one of 65 employees to be laid off by the nonprofit Heartland Alliance.
Business
Heartland Alliance cuts 65 jobs and shuts affordable housing division
Still hurting from the pandemic, the nonprofit said it is trying to sell its apartment buildings to operators who will maintain the sites as affordable properties.
By David Roeder and Mohammad Samra
 