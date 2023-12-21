The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Teen boy fatally shot in Avalon Park neighborhood

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene in the 1100 block of East 81st Place, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sixteen people were shot, one fatally, in shootings July 29, 2021 across Chicago.

A teenage boy was found dead after being shot multiple times in Avalon Park early Thursday, police said.

Rod T. Suttle, 15, was found in an alley in the 1100 block of East 81st Place around 12:10 a.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

