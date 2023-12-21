Teen boy fatally shot in Avalon Park neighborhood

A teenage boy was found dead after being shot multiple times in Avalon Park early Thursday, police said.
Rod T. Suttle, 15, was found in an alley in the 1100 block of East 81st Place around 12:10 a.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
