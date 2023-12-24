The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Man shot, killed in Calumet Heights

A 24-year-old man was in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Sunday when two men walked up and shot him dead, police say.

A man shot and killed in Calumet Heights on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue about 9:40 p.m. when two men walked up and shot at him, hitting him in the chest, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

