Man shot, killed in Calumet Heights

A man shot and killed in Calumet Heights on Saturday.
A 24-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue about 9:40 p.m. when two men walked up and shot at him, hitting him in the chest, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
The Bears got a win on Sunday, but does it mean anything?
Justin Fields was virtually flawless in guiding the Bears to three consecutive TD drives for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, but he struggled after that.
Illinois Supreme Court finds Chicago not liable for cyclists who hit potholes on roads not ‘intended’ for bikes
A bicyclist injured when he hit a pothole in Lincoln Square sued the city. The state Supreme Court rules that cyclists are ‘permitted’ users of roads and not ‘intended’ users unless signs indicate otherwise.
Midway had 195 canceled flights Sunday. For some, it was a reminder of last year’s travel jam that was blamed on bad weather, and Southwest’s technology and staffing issues.
The fifth-round rookie forced Kyler Murray incompletions on third and fourth down in the fourth quarter to thwart a Cardinals comeback and put a bow on a solid day for an improving Bears secondary that is starting to think big.