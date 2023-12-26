The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Girl, 5, dies in Englewood blaze: CFD

The fire started about 7:15 a.m. in a multi-unit apartment building in the 500 block of West Marquette Road, fire officials said.

By  Rosemary Sobol and Kade Heather
   
The scene of a fatal fire at 511 W. Marquette Rd., where a girl died on Dec. 26, 2023.

A young girl has died during a fire Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of West Marquette Road about 7:15 a.m. where they found the girl, 5, deceased, according to Chicago fire and police officials.

About five people were displaced from the multi-unit apartment building, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

