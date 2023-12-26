Girl, 5, dies in Englewood blaze: CFD

A young girl has died during a fire Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of West Marquette Road about 7:15 a.m. where they found the girl, 5, deceased, according to Chicago fire and police officials.
About five people were displaced from the multi-unit apartment building, but no other injuries were reported, police said.
The cause of the fire in under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
