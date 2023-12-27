The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the face in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 22, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham
Police_Tape_1.jpg

A man was shot to death in Auburn Gresham early on Dec. 22, police said.

The man, 39, was found unresponsive in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
‘You hope and you pray that things get better,’ says business owner after attempted carjacking leads to shootout near her West Side record store
Father of Highland Park massacre suspect files for bankruptcy
Man fatally shot in New City
Two found dead in Avondale home
Woman found fatally shot after crashing into parked vehicles in Austin
Kane County coroner, Batavia police seek public’s help solving 45-year-old mystery
The Latest
A photo of Justin Fields running in a game.
Bears
As Bears QB Justin Fields ponders future, Falcons could be scouting him for theirs
The Falcons have some pieces in place, but not at quarterback. And former Bears GM Ryan Pace, who drafted Fields, is one of their top executives.
By Jason Lieser
 
Alex Vlasic, left, has returned to the Blackhawks lineup while Joey Anderson (right) is one of many players still rehabbing injuries.
Blackhawks
Alex Vlasic is back, but Blackhawks’ injury woes aren’t finished
While the Hawks got good news on Vlasic and Tyler Johnson, the roster is far from complete as Seth Jones, Joey Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou remain out of the lineup.
By Brian Sandalow
 
KW_CST_122823_005.jpg
High School Basketball
Batavia’s suffocating defense overwhelms Sycamore in first round of Morton Christmas Tournament
Use whatever adjective you want to describe Batavia’s high-pressure defense — relentless, persistent, unrelenting — and it fails to properly articulate just how impactful the Bulldogs’ defense was in its 61-31 thumping of Sycamore in the first round of the Morton College Christmas tournament.
By Kyle Williams
 
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s&nbsp;in November.
City Hall
Inspector general’s office passes consent decree test as CPD struggles to comply
While CPD is the main focus of the decree — and has the farthest way to go to meet its terms — the inspector general’s office had been among several other agencies still being scrutinized by the feds.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Justin Fields throws a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis (not pictured) in the Bears’ 27-13 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields still living in the moment
While Chicago debates his future with two games left in a 6-9 season, the Bears’ quarterback is focused on beating the Falcons on Sunday — and the offense sustaining success after it stalled with a 21-0 lead in a victory over the Cardinals last week at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 