Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot to death in Auburn Gresham early on Dec. 22, police said.
The man, 39, was found unresponsive in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
‘You hope and you pray that things get better,’ says business owner after attempted carjacking leads to shootout near her West Side record store
The Latest
The Falcons have some pieces in place, but not at quarterback. And former Bears GM Ryan Pace, who drafted Fields, is one of their top executives.
While the Hawks got good news on Vlasic and Tyler Johnson, the roster is far from complete as Seth Jones, Joey Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou remain out of the lineup.
Use whatever adjective you want to describe Batavia’s high-pressure defense — relentless, persistent, unrelenting — and it fails to properly articulate just how impactful the Bulldogs’ defense was in its 61-31 thumping of Sycamore in the first round of the Morton College Christmas tournament.
While CPD is the main focus of the decree — and has the farthest way to go to meet its terms — the inspector general’s office had been among several other agencies still being scrutinized by the feds.
While Chicago debates his future with two games left in a 6-9 season, the Bears’ quarterback is focused on beating the Falcons on Sunday — and the offense sustaining success after it stalled with a 21-0 lead in a victory over the Cardinals last week at Soldier Field.