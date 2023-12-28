The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Crime Albany Park News

14-year-old girl fends off kidnap attempt in Albany Park

The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of North Kimball Avenue when a man tried to force her into a Jeep, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

Chicago police have issued an alert in the attempted kidnapping on a teenage girl Wednesday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The 14-year-old girl was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of North Kimball Avenue when a man tried to force her into a vehicle, Chicago police said.

He grabbed the girl in a headlock and attempted to get her into a Jeep, police said. The girl managed to break free before the man jumped back in the SUV and drove off.

Police describe the man as being between 30 and 40 years old, with wavy brown hair and wearing a red and black jacket.

According to police, the man was in a black Jeep with Illinois license plate EE81455.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

