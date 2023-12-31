The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Mount Prospect man charged with fatal stabbing at Des Plaines Burger King

Antonio Solorio, 42, was arrested outside of a family member’s home Friday afternoon in Streamwood and charged with first degree murder, according to Des Plaines police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A judge’s gavel

Antonio Solorio was charged with fatally stabbing Jara-Antemante at a Des Plaines Burger King Dec. 27, 2023.

Adobe stock photo

A Mount Prospect man was charged with fatally stabbing another man at a Burger King in Des Plaines last week.

Antonio Solorio, 42, was arrested outside of a family member’s home Friday afternoon in Streamwood and charged with first degree murder, according to Des Plaines police.

Solorio and 28-year-old Mario Jara-Antemante were involved in a fight about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Burger King at 860 S. Elmhurst Road when Solorio allegedly chased Jara-Antemante into the Burger King and stabbed him, police said.

Solorio fled the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Jara-Antemante was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Solorio and Jara-Antemante knew each other from the area and had several of the same acquaintances, police said.

Investigators were able to identify Solorio as a person of interest through several witness accounts of the incident as well as surveillance footage in the area, officials said. Authorities said Solorio gave a full confession.

It wasn’t immediately known when Solorio will appear in court.

Antonio Solorio

Antonio Solorio

Des Plaines Police Department

