Man shot in suspected road rage incident in Andersonville
The man attempting to make a U-turn in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue about 7:55 p.m. Sunday was shot by another motorist. The victim is in critical condition.
A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded in an incident that reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident Sunday night in Andersonville, police and city officials said.
The man was in a Jeep in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue about 7:55 p.m. and attempted to make a U-turn when another man exited a Chevy Tahoe and fired several shots, hitting him in the face, police said. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
A person of interest is being questioned by police.
A Sunday night statement from Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said the shooter had been apprehended and said the shooting was believed to have started as a “road rage incident.”
Chicago ends year with fewer shootings, but many more robbers are using guns as overall crime remains high
The Latest
Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the Packers’ 33-10 victory.
The Hawks finished the calendar year with their 11-game road losing streak intact after enduring an 8-1 rout Sunday in Dallas. “We can’t accept it,” Nick Foligno said.
But they get a chance to retaliate next week when they visit Lambeau Field.
The league left all of its Week 18 games unscheduled until it had a grip on every playoff scenario.
CTA will offer free bus and train rides from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m. the next morning, the agency announced. Metra will offer free rides on trains arriving or departing downtown stations after 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve.