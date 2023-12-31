The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Man shot in suspected road rage incident in Andersonville

The man attempting to make a U-turn in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue about 7:55 p.m. Sunday was shot by another motorist. The victim is in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded in an incident that reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident Sunday night in Andersonville, police and city officials said.

The man was in a Jeep in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue about 7:55 p.m. and attempted to make a U-turn when another man exited a Chevy Tahoe and fired several shots, hitting him in the face, police said. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A person of interest is being questioned by police.

A Sunday night statement from Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said the shooter had been apprehended and said the shooting was believed to have started as a “road rage incident.”

