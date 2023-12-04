The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Car rams Mag Mile Neiman Marcus in early morning attempted burglary: CPD

After plowing into the building, 737 N. Michigan Ave., the would-be thieves jumped into three other vehicles and sped away without taking any merchandise, police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., after an attempted burglary on Dec. 4, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez Sun-Times

Would-be thieves tried to crash their way into Neiman Marcus early Monday along the Magnificent Mile.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. at the high-end retail store, 737 N. Michigan Ave., but the group, inside a Nissan sedan, were not able to get inside, Chicago police said.

The thieves ditched the Nissan and jumped into three other vehicles and sped away east on Chicago Avenue, without taking any merchandise. No injuries were reported, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area 3 detectives investigate.

