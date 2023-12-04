Car rams Mag Mile Neiman Marcus in early morning attempted burglary: CPD

Would-be thieves tried to crash their way into Neiman Marcus early Monday along the Magnificent Mile.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. at the high-end retail store, 737 N. Michigan Ave., but the group, inside a Nissan sedan, were not able to get inside, Chicago police said.

The thieves ditched the Nissan and jumped into three other vehicles and sped away east on Chicago Avenue, without taking any merchandise. No injuries were reported, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area 3 detectives investigate.