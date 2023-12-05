Man fatally shot in Englewood

A man was shot and killed in the back seat of a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
About 9:10 a.m., a gunman shot the 50-year-old in the 6600 block of South Hamilton Avenue, Chicago police said.
The victim, shot in the chest, was dead on the scene and the attacker fled the scene and was not in custody, police said.
The Latest
If folks want Illinois and Chicago to invest in core public services to build a decent quality of life for everyone, they must support elected officials willing to raise tax revenue to get the job done, a fiscal expert argues.
How long the former Bears’ No. 2 overall pick keeps them depends on Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s recovery from high ankle sprain surgery. Whether the Steelers are still headed for the postseason then — they’d be the fifth seed in the AFC were the season to end today — depends on how Trubisky plays.
Perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
The man ran and the gunmen opened fire, striking him in the lower abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.
The decision follows the city of Chicago’s release of an environmental report Friday that showed the location at 38th and California required metals and chemicals cleanup.