Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Man fatally shot in Englewood

The shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. when the man, 50, was in the vehicle in the 6600 block of South Hamilton Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Dec. 5, 2023 on the South Side.

A man was shot and killed in the back seat of a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:10 a.m., a gunman shot the 50-year-old in the 6600 block of South Hamilton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The victim, shot in the chest, was dead on the scene and the attacker fled the scene and was not in custody, police said.

