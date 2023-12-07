The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Man shot during fight outside Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland

The man, 39, was shot twice in the lower body and listed in critical condition, police said.

By  Kade Heather
   
A man was shot during a fight Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, outside Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland.

A man was shot during a fight Thursday afternoon outside Old Fashioned Donuts, the beloved Roseland neighborhood bakery.

The 39-year-old man started arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and fired shots about 2:10 p.m. in front of the store in the 11200 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago police.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The shooting left a bullet hole in a storefront window, an Old Fashioned Donuts worker said. No other injuries were reported.

The gunman took off west on 113th Street, police said. No arrests were reported.

