Man shot during fight outside Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland

A man was shot during a fight Thursday afternoon outside Old Fashioned Donuts, the beloved Roseland neighborhood bakery.
The 39-year-old man started arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and fired shots about 2:10 p.m. in front of the store in the 11200 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago police.
He suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
The shooting left a bullet hole in a storefront window, an Old Fashioned Donuts worker said. No other injuries were reported.
The gunman took off west on 113th Street, police said. No arrests were reported.
The Latest
In the five months since July, the city has seen the sharpest spike in robberies in 20 years, driven by crimes committed with a weapon.
Over-the-air TV is coming in handy for teams and leagues looking for new homes and wider distribution amid the upheaval pervading regional sports networks.
No matter what potential shakeup happens at Halas Hall, Moore will be around. Whoever plays quarterback for this team next season, whether Justin Fields or a top draft pick, will benefit tremendously from having him.
The Mexican son jarocho group closes out this year’s International Latino Cultural Center concert series in Chicago on Saturday.
Split decision for FOP: City Council committee OKs CPD contract extension, rejects arbitrator’s ruling on police discipline
Over strong objections from the Fraternal Order of Police and its Council allies, the committee voted to reject an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow officers accused of serious wrongdoing to bypass the Police Board and take their cases to an arbitrator who might be more sympathetic — and would hold proceedings behind closed doors.