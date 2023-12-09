Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in West Garfield Park

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10 p.m., the person was in the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway when she was struck by a red SUV that fled north on Kildare Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her age wasn’t immediately known.

No one was in custody.