Police ask for help finding suspect in West Town New Year’s Day shooting

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in West Town that happened New Year’s Day.

Jimmy Chamberlain, 31, has two active warrants for his arrest and is wanted in connection with the shooting in the 2100 block of West Division Street that left 38-year-old Austin McAllister dead.

McAllister and another man, 26, were shot inside a business around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The other man was shot in the calf and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition at the time.

The shooting occurred at Lyon’s Den Hookah Lounge, and 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins called for the closure of the business for attracting violence. Police Supt. David Brown, who makes the final call on closing businesses, decided against it in January.

“I’m the one who submitted a request for a summary closure — and in this particular case I disagree with the superintendent’s judgement, respectfully,” Hopkins said at a January community meeting meant to address violence in the area.

Police described Chamberlain as a Black man with tattoos around his neck, standing between 6 foot 2 and 6 foot 4.

If anyone sees Chamberlain, police advise calling 911 immediately and not to approach him.