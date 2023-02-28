The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
2 killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday, teen among 5 others wounded

Two people were found fatally shot in a Chatham apartment complex on the South Side, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shooting on the South Side.

Two people were killed and five others wounded Feb. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Two people were killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday, and a teen and Cook County corrections officer were were among five people wounded.

  • Two people were found fatally shot in a Chatham apartment complex on the South Side about 11:15 p.m., police said. An acquaintance checking in on the two found them in the 900 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released.
  • A 15-year-old boy was shot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. The teen was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso and left leg in the 7200 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 12:10 p.m., according to police. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
  • A Cook County corrections officer and a woman were wounded in a shooting on the Near South Side. Paramedics responded to the first block of East Cermak Road about 1 a.m., Chicago Fire Department officials said. A Cook County corrections officer, 31, was shot in the back and arms and went to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, officials said. A woman, 27, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with graze wounds to her face and legs, Chicago police said. She was in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.

At least two other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.

