Wednesday, March 22, 2023
2 killed in Greater Grand Crossing shooting that caused driver to crash into car

The men, 42 and 33, were shot multiple times in the 7000 block of South King Drive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were killed in a shooting late Sunday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The men, 42 and 33, were shot multiple times about 11:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago police.

The younger man tried driving to a hospital, but he struck another car in traffic in the 5500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, causing minor injuries to a male and female who were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The 33-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The other man was brought to the same hospital, where he later died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

