2 men dead, 1 injured in I-55 crash

Two men were killed and one hurt in a crash Monday evening on the Stevenson Expressway, according to Chicago fire officials.

@ 2005 Stevenson Expy IB / Cicero 1 car accident; vehicle previously on I-55 flipped over embankment ejecting 3 patients (1 red, 2 DOA) M 42 multiple injuries, trauma to Sinai Critical condition M 26 DOA to St. Anthony M 30 DOA on scene with CPD & ISP as part of crime scene. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 28, 2023

Fire officials said a car had flipped over the embankment, ejecting three people on Interstate 55 inbound near Cicero Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side just after 8 p.m.

A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. A 42-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, fire officials said.

No other information was provided.