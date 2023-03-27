The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 men dead, 1 injured in I-55 crash

The accident occurred on inbound Interstate 55 near Cicero Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side, fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
2 men dead, 1 injured in I-55 crash
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file

Two men were killed and one hurt in a crash Monday evening on the Stevenson Expressway, according to Chicago fire officials.

Fire officials said a car had flipped over the embankment, ejecting three people on Interstate 55 inbound near Cicero Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side just after 8 p.m.

A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. A 42-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, fire officials said.

No other information was provided.

