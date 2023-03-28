Man fatally shot while driving in Little Village

A man was shot and killed early Sunday while driving in Little Village.

The 25-year-old was driving about 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone shot at his car, hitting him in the body, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An “unruly group” of people interacted with responding officers at the scene, according to police. One person threw an object at police and struck one officer in the head. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in good condition.

The group dispersed as more officers were called to the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

