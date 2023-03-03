Inmate beaten to death in max security wing of Cook County Jail
Marvell Reasonover, 28, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His death was ruled a homicide.
An inmate was beaten to death Thursday in the maximum security wing of Cook County Jail, officials said.
About 5:10 p.m. Thursday, correctional staff at the jail found Marvell Reasonover, 28, unresponsive in his cell and “immediately began life-saving measures,” the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Reasonover was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His death was caused by multiple injuries from an assault and was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
His cellmate was “secured and escorted out of the cell,” officials said.
Reasonover was in custody for being a felon in possession of a weapon. In August 2020, he was in a vehicle where Chicago police officers found a loaded weapon, and admitted the weapon was his, the sheriff’s office said.
In December that year, he also allegedly stole a Jeep at gunpoint after arranging online to meet with the owner, who was advertising the Jeep for sale, officials said.
While in custody, Reasonover was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, public indecency and criminal damage to property.