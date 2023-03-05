The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 5, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

The 31-year-old was shot in the face and body about 1:15 p.m. Sunday while in the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing
Shell_casing_4.jpg

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The man, 31, was shot in the face and body around 1:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody, and no other information was available.

Next Up In Crime
Man shoots burglar during home invasion in Dunning
Police issue alert after restaurant burglaries on Near North Side
Schaumburg man accused of all fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Man dies at Cook County Jail less than a day after being booked
Man fatally shot in car in Englewood
2 men stabbed during fight in River North
The Latest
ELLEKING_030423_24.jpg
Leap into country expands Elle King’s range, and audience, as Salt Shed concert reveals
Show gives room to breathe for every part of the singer’s musical makeup, from gospel to folk to soul to bluegrass.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Mike Clevinger. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Mike Clevinger will not face discipline from MLB
“I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB,” Clevinger says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
United_Center_picket_line.jpg
News
United Center concessions workers in 1-day walkout
Sunday’s job action by members of Unite Here Local 1 comes as the venue approaches the five-day Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.
By David Roeder
 
Marmian’s Jabe Haith (2) shoots from beyond the arc against Kaneland.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for March 5, 2023
St. Ignatius and Grayslake Central return and Marmion debuts.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shooting on the South Side.
Crime
Man shoots burglar during home invasion in Dunning
The man found a 27-year-old man in the basement and shot him in the arm as the burglar started walking toward him, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 