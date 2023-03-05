Man shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The man, 31, was shot in the face and body around 1:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody, and no other information was available.
