The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Arrest warrant issued for south suburban woman charged with murder in death of 19-month-old son

Cook County sheriff’s deputies found the boy ”cold to the touch with blue lips” when they were called to a home in Justice on Oct. 17 last year.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Arrest warrant issued for south suburban woman charged with murder in death of 19-month-old son
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

An arrest warrant has been issued for a south suburban woman charged with murder in the death of her 19-month-old son who hadn’t been fed for three days before he died last fall, according to police.

Authorities say they believe Jamie Hutton, 21, has fled the state and was last reported with relatives in Tennessee. The arrest warrant charges her with first-degree murder.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies found Hutton’s son ”cold to the touch with blue lips” when they were called to a home in Justice on Oct. 17 last year. The boy’s death was ruled a homicide by neglect.

As they investigated the death, sheriff’s police went to the home of Hutton’s parents in Oak Forest but could not find her, authorities said. The parents said she had gone to Tennessee.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, license plate activity indicates Hutton’s car was in the Chicago area until Feb. 21. The arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 28.

Next Up In Crime
15-year-old boy shot in the hand in front of preschool in Edgewater
Appeals court orders new trials for man who claimed police tortured him into confessing to murders of two children in 1991
Court considers if parents of Michigan school shooter can be charged
2 teens seriously wounded in Austin shooting
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Belmont Cragin while trying to rob someone, police say
Man found fatally shot in Altgeld Gardens
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2023_03_06_at_1.48.38_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Extremism probes in CPD, new endorsements of mayoral candidates and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas participate in a candidates forum at WTTW studios Feb. 7.
Elections
What Vallas, Johnson need to do to win the first mayoral runoff debate
On the eve of the first debate of the mayoral runoff election, the Chicago Sun-Times asked several prominent political strategists and seasoned debate coaches to offer their advice to the two candidates.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 endorsing Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in the April 4 runoff election against Paul Vallas.
Elections
Johnson lines up big union endorsement
Brandon Johnson also was endorsed by his County Board colleague, Toni Preckwinkle, who lost the 2019 mayoral runoff to Lori Lightfoot. Paul Vallas, meanwhile, was touted the support of Joyce Kenner, former principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School.
By Fran Spielman
 
Shell_casing_4.jpg
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in the hand in front of preschool in Edgewater
The boy was inside a car in the 5300 block of North Broadway when an SUV stopped near him and someone inside fired in his direction, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_89063679.jpg
Crime
Appeals court orders new trials for man who claimed police tortured him into confessing to murders of two children in 1991
“An injustice never ceases to be an injustice until justice prevails,” the state appellate court concluded in a 64-page ruling in the case of George Anderson.
By Sun-Times Wire
 