Boy, 15, critically wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
Just before 6:30 p.m., the 15-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street when shots were fired, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
