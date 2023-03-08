The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 15, critically wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

The boy, 15, was walking on a sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. when he was shot in the chest. No one has been arrested.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 15, critically wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
A man was found fatally stabbed Jan. 14, 2020 in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the 15-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
In Bolingbrook, a community gathers around survivors of deadly shooting
Hundreds gather to mourn slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso: ‘He had a lot ahead for him’
2 former assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of alleged Burge torture victim
Who is Paul Vallas, Chicago mayoral runoff candidate?
Who is Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayoral runoff candidate?
Volkswagen to provide free vehicle tracking after mishandled response to carjacking in Libertyville
The Latest
The Red Wings overcame Alex Stalock and beat the Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks overwhelmed by Red Wings despite Alex Stalock’s efforts
The Red Wings rallied with two late goals to beat the Hawks 4-3 on Wednesday, overcoming another 37 saves in goal by Stalock.
By Ben Pope
 
Tomika Reed, sister of shooting victim Cartez Daniels, is hugged by Liz Campbell, a longtime Bolingbrook resident, as Bolingbrook mayor Mary Alexander-Basta speaks at a candlelight vigil at the DuPage Township Center in Bolingbrook for family and friends of the three victims killed Sunday in a Bolingbrook shooting.&nbsp;
Suburban Chicago
In Bolingbrook, a community gathers around survivors of deadly shooting
At a vigil, balloons are raised, prayers said and support promised for a family who lost three members in a home invasion. One victim, a mother, remains hospitalized.
By Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald and Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 
Moline’s Brock Harding (2) hits a jumper against Simeon.
High School Basketball
Class 4A field set for a spectacular finish
These are all really good teams. They have all established an identity. They head to Champaign with gaudy records and they’re all red-hot.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Paul Vallas (left) and Brandon Johnson prepare for their first forum as candidates in the mayoral runoff election on Wednesday at NBC 5 studios in the Peacock Tower.
Elections
Runoff face-off: Johnson casts Vallas as ally of ‘right-wing extremists’ — but Vallas dubs attacks ‘nonsense, again’
Both mayoral hopefuls accused each other of trying to, as Paul Vallas put it, ‘make race the issue’ in the campaign between Black and white candidates where the African-American vote is likely to be decisive.
By Fran Spielman
 
Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville. He asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday for an order blocking enforcement of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban.
Springfield
Bid to block Illinois’ new assault weapons ban now before federal appeals court
The case of Naperville gunshop owner Robert Bevis appears to be the first to challenge the ban in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A federal judge found it constitutional.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 