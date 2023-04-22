The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Man shot and killed in South Chicago

The 33-year-old was shot while in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A 33-year-old man was shot to death during a fight in the South Chicago neighborhood early Saturday, police said.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. when the man was arguing with someone he knew in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the chest and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

