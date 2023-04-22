Man shot and killed in South Chicago

A 33-year-old man was shot to death during a fight in the South Chicago neighborhood early Saturday, police said.
It happened about 1:30 a.m. when the man was arguing with someone he knew in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The man was shot in the chest and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
