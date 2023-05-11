14-year-old boy charged with fatal shooting in front of Subway in South Shore
The teen was arrested moments after the shooting in the 2100 block of East 71st Place on Tuesday, police said.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a fatal shooting outside a Subway restaurant in South Shore earlier this week.
The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was charged with first-degree murder.
He was arrested moments after he shot someone in front of a Subway in the 2100 block of East 71st Place on Tuesday, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
