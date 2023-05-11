The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

14-year-old boy charged with fatal shooting in front of Subway in South Shore

The teen was arrested moments after the shooting in the 2100 block of East 71st Place on Tuesday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy charged with fatal shooting in front of Subway in South Shore
A gavel.

A boy was charged with fatally shooting someone May 9, 2023 in South Shore.

Adobe stock photo

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a fatal shooting outside a Subway restaurant in South Shore earlier this week.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was charged with first-degree murder.

He was arrested moments after he shot someone in front of a Subway in the 2100 block of East 71st Place on Tuesday, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

