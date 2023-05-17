Man fatally shot in Park Manor

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in Park Manor on the South Side.
The man, 39, was in the 7200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 2:45 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
“Death is only a tragic thing if you have not lived. My baby lived,” Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, told the crowd at Trinity United Church of Christ on Wednesday.