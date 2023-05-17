The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Park Manor

The man, 39, was in the 7200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he was shot multiple times Wednesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Park Manor
A teen died after he was shot while biking August 1, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man, 39, was in the 7200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 2:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot and killed outside Roseland violence prevention center run by Arne Duncan
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
U.S. Supreme Court declines to temporarily halt Illinois assault weapons ban
All lanes of Eisenhower closed about hour near Central after reported shooting — second there in two days
Man shoots brother before killing himself outside Fox Lake restaurant they once owned together
The Latest
Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen unintentionally killed a bird with a warmup pitch.
MLB
Another Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills a bird
Like Randy Johnson before him, Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen unintentionally hit the creature midflight.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot and killed outside Roseland violence prevention center run by Arne Duncan
About 12:15 p.m., the 28-year-old was walking near a parking lot in the 1000 block of East 95th Street when two people approached him and at least one opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Tom Schuba
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his remarks during a pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Columnists
On abortion, Democrats take a risk by repealing parental notification laws
Illinois repealed parental notification in 2021. Bills to repeal these laws are being introduced in Minnesota, Oregon, Michigan and elsewhere, and it’s creating a divide in the party, S.E. Cupp writes.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Hubbard Street Dancers Jacqueline Burnett, Alysia Johnson, and Abdiel Figueroa Reyes in on a PATH by Hope Boykin. Photo by Michelle Reid.jpg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 18-24 — The Mix
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Long Grove Chocolate Fest, and Hitch*Cocktails are among this week’s entertainment highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Dionne Mhoon (standing beside a police officer), mother of Officer Aréanah Preston, and her family cry as Officer Preston’s hearse arrives before Preston’s funeral outside Trinity United Church of Christ, at 400 W. 95th St., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Four teens are charged with first-degree murder in her killing.
News
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother voices hope at funeral: ‘In this tragic situation, my family and I feel triumph’
“Death is only a tragic thing if you have not lived. My baby lived,” Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, told the crowd at Trinity United Church of Christ on Wednesday.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 