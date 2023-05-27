The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Girl, 16, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when she was shot in the side, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 16, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Crime scene tape.

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a West Side shooting early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in East Garfield Park, police said.

About 1:10 a.m., the girl was on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right side.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man slain in Auburn Gresham
Man fatally shot in Lake View
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Heart of Chicago
North Avenue Beach closed after shots fired amid large fight; no injuries reported
9-year-old boy fatally shot in south suburban Matteson
Charges filed after police officer shot in Romeoville
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man slain in Auburn Gresham
A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An evidence marker.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Lake View
The 34-year-old was shot in the chest around 2:15 a.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Heart of Chicago
A man, 37, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West 18th Street Saturday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Denver’s Nikola Jokic after winning the Western Conference finals.
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Who’s the NBA’s best big man? And should sports stars ‘stick to sports’?
We also asked respondents to pick their career horse among a quartet of 25-and-under Cubs and White Sox players.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Sports Saturday
In a copycat league like the NBA, Bulls could be chasing fool’s gold
Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas came from a Denver organization that stressed patience and tweaking with this current Nuggets core. Could he stick to that blueprint with the Bulls in hopes of a title run? Unfortunately, that’s a realistic scenario.
By Joe Cowley
 