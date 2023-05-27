Girl, 16, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in East Garfield Park, police said.
About 1:10 a.m., the girl was on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right side.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The 34-year-old was shot in the chest around 2:15 a.m., police said.
A man, 37, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West 18th Street Saturday, police said.
We also asked respondents to pick their career horse among a quartet of 25-and-under Cubs and White Sox players.
Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas came from a Denver organization that stressed patience and tweaking with this current Nuggets core. Could he stick to that blueprint with the Bulls in hopes of a title run? Unfortunately, that’s a realistic scenario.