Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Off-duty Chicago police officer shot on Near West Side

An off-duty cop was shot in the 2200 block of West Maypole Avenue and was taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition was unknown. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
_Z721349.jpg

An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on the Near West Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on the Near West Side.

The officer was shot in the 2200 block of West Maypole Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was in his car about 9:15 p.m. when someone in a group of people fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to police and reports over police radio channels.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, Chicago fire officials said.

No arrests were reported.

