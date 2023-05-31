Off-duty Chicago police officer shot on Near West Side

An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on the Near West Side.

The officer was shot in the 2200 block of West Maypole Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was in his car about 9:15 p.m. when someone in a group of people fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to police and reports over police radio channels.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, Chicago fire officials said.

No arrests were reported.

