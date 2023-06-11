The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 men shot — one fatally — in Chicago Lawn

They were shot in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

They were outside in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive when someone approached them and fired shots about 8 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The older man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The younger man, 25, was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

